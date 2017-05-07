Benitez’s Newcastle Win Championship title, Return to Premiership

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez says he is planning for life in the Premier League after a traumatic 24 hours at St James’ Park.

The 57-year-old guided the club back into the English top flight, Premiership league.

Benitez insisted it was business as usual as he prepared his side for Friday night’s Championship trip to Cardiff, although he did say that he was glad promotion had already been secured.

“What we did was train as usual, a normal session. Today I talked with Lee about preseason. We are trying to do football business in the same way.

“A friend was telling me that we were lucky that we were promoted already, so I will take the positive. The positive thing is that we have done our job, and we enjoyed that for a couple of days. We have to be really proud of what we did, wait, and just do what we have to do — concentrate on football.”

