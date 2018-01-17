Benue: 6 Killed in Fresh Attacks By Suspected Herdsmen

BENUE, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barely a week ago when a mass burial was held for the victims of last crisis, suspected herdsmen have reportedly killed six people in fresh attacks on some communities in Benue State.

As witnessed previously, the attacks occurred in communities within Logo, Guma and Okpokwu Local Government Areas of Benue State.

Already, the State Governor Mr. Samuel Ortom has confirmed the attacks.

The Governor confirmed the incident Wednesday when he received a former Military administrator of the State, Brigadier Gen. Dominic Oneya (retd), at the Government House in Makurdi who led a delegation of the State’s Leader on condolence over the previous bloodbath in which not less than 60 people were killed.

