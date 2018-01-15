Benue Massacre: Governor Ortom, Other State’s Leaders Meet With Buhari

Photo: Benue state governor: Chief Samuel Ortom

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Apparently due to the recent bloodbath allegedly orchestrated by the Fulani herdsmen and the need to find definite solution to it, the Benue State Governor, Mr. Samuel Ortom, on Monday led some leaders of his state to a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The meeting held inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Among the Leaders who attended the meeting were former President of the Senate, David Mark; ex-Governor George Akume; the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse.

Similarly, Senator Barnabas Gemade, former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Michael Aondoakaa; Senator Joseph Wayas, the current Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Terkimbir Kyamb.

The Ministers of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali; Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh; Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazzau and other top government functionaries attended the meeting.

It would be recalled that about 60 victims of the restiveness were given mass burial last week Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, Governor Ortom declared three days of mourning and directed that Flags must fly at half-mast as a mark of honour to the victims.

