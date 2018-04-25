Benue Massacre: MURIC Condemns Killing of Priests, Worshipers

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has strongly condemned the killing Tuesday of two Catholic Priests and 15 other worshipers at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State.

The group in a statement issued Tuesday in Lagos by its Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola stressed: ”Human life is sacred and only Allah the Supreme Creator has the right to freely take what He gave. Therefore, killing for vengeance, religious or ethnic reason is not only primitive but also sinful”.

”Those who attack the house of God have no single atom of piety in their hearts. They shoud therefore not expect mercy from Allah, the Supreme Creator. They seek to set different ethnic groups and religions at one another’s throats. But they will fail by the Grace of Allah.

”We are constrained to observe that most of the killings around the Middle Belt area are ignited by hate speech. We therefore appeal to Nigerians to exercise caution in their utterances, to respect human life, tolerate and forgive one another. Every peaceful community is a round hole whereas vengeance is a square peg. It is therefore an alien instrument designed to cause commotion” MURIC asserted.

The organization therefore charged the Inspector General of Police IGP to bring the killers to book as well as implored the Federal Government FG to do everything possible to stop the carnage in the country, particularly in Benue and Taraba.

Please follow and like us: