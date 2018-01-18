W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Benue Massacre: Osinbajo Heads 10-Member Mediation Committee

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Thursday, January 18th, 2018

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government FG has constituted a 10-member committee to look into the raging suspected herdsmen bloodshed in Benue State and find a lasting solution to it.  

The committee which was unveiled Thursday during a meeting of the National Economic Council NEC, held at the Presidential Villa Abuja, is being headed by Vice-President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

The nine State Governors who are members of the committee included: the Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, the Kaduna, Zamfara, Taraba, Benue, Adamawa, Edo, Plateau, Oyo and Ebonyi State Governors.

Governor Gadunje announced the membership of the committee after the meeting of NEC which is also being chaired by the VP.

According to him, the 10-man committee would collaborate with the FG in checking the reckless killing and violence in the affected communities.

It would be recalled that 60 victims were given massive burial last week Wednesday due to clashes in Logo and Guma Local Council areas of Benue State.

Other killings have been reported after the burial in the North central State, all believed to be carried out by the suspected herdsmen.

  

