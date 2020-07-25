Benue SSG Recovers from COVID-19, Tests Negative

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Secretary to the Benue State Government (SSG), Tony Ijohor, has recovered from the deadly COVID-19 disease.

Ijohor announced this in a statement he made available to the press saying he had recovered from the virus after receiving treatment at the isolation’s centre.

He said, “It is with praise and thanksgiving to God Almighty that I announce that after subsequent tests, NCDC has declared that I am COVID-19 negative.

“I return all glory to God Almighty for His mercy. I also appreciate my wife and my entire family for their support during the time I was in isolation.”

The SSG also thanked the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, his Deputy, Engineer Benson Abounu and others for their concern, prayers and support.

He added: “The COVID-19 team has been wonderful.

“I join thousands of other well-wishers in prayers for Benue’s First Lady, Dr. Mrs. Eunice Ortom, the Head of Service, Mrs Veronica Onyeke and others. We are optimistic that they will all come out negative and remain hale and hearty.”