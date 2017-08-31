Biafra Agitation: IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, South East Governors Meet In Enugu

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

Governors of South East Nigeria on Wednesday met with leader of the Independent peoples of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu in Enugu to deliberate on issues concerning the agitation.

The IPOB chief, who was incarcerated and released from detention on bail condition few months ago, over treasonable felony, was accompanied to the Enugu government House, venue of the their meeting, by elder statesman, Professor Ben Nwabueze, and president of Igbo youth movement, IYM, evangelist Elliot Uko.

African Examiner reports that the close door meeting lasted for over three hours.

Briefing newsmen shortly at the end of the meeting, chairman of the South East governors forum Engineer David Umahi of Ebonyi state, said they will continue to meet with Kanu to find a lasting solution to the agitation issues.

He said that the meeting will be a continuous one, adding that “we are also requesting from all concerned to give the South East governors the opportunity to sort out these issue amicably.

According to him, even though the governors are looking into the demands of IPOB, such demand should not be absolute, assuring that if given the cooperation, the forum will resolve the burning issues.

This is the first time South-East governors are meeting with Kanu since he started leading the Biafra agitators and rebel group.

Our Correspondent gathered that the governors are working towards persuading the IPOB, helmsman man from backing down on the agitation for a Biafran Republic.

Present at the meeting were Governor Ifeanyi Ugwunyi of Enugu state, and Deputy Governor of Anambra state, Dr, Nkem Okeke, while Governors of Imo and Abia states were conspicuously absent, and did not send any representative.

Although, Umahi said the two Governors traveled outside the country.

Please follow and like us: