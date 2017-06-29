Biafra Agitation: PFN Leader Disagrees with Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB

Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state chapter Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Dr. Godwin Madu, has faulted the radical approach adopted by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to agitate for the marginalization of the south Eastern zone of Nigeria, saying such approach was not in the best interest of the Igbo race nor Nigeria generally.

Speaking to newsmen in Enugu, shortly after a special prayer meeting for peace in the country, organized by the Enugu PFN at the Redeemed Christian Church of God ( Province of Excellence), Enugu, Madu cautioned the IPOB leader and his group, as well as other pro-Biafra organizations to settle down and work on dialogue rather than engaging in activities that could “heat up the polity.”

His words: “Nigeria is good as a country. Any where we feel aggrieved, the matter could be addressed amicably instead of heating up the polity and creating unnecessary tension in the entire country.”

The PFN Chairman also appealed to the AREWA youth to quickly sheath their sword and sue for peace since violence and crisis cannot benefit anybody.

He told the northern youths that Nigeria has no particular landlord, hence no tribe was empowered by the Nigerian Constitution to issue quit notice to any other ethnic group.

In his comment, a member of the state PFN, Apostle Nelson Israel urged Igbos resident in the northern part of the county not to take the threat by AREWA youth as an empty one, emphasizing that “out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks.”

Apostle Nelson, who claimed that he has three blood relations resident in the Nasarawa, Kaduna and Abuja, advised the Igbo to leave the north before the end of August 2017, insisting that they should not wait for September to end in order to avoid rush.

“The AREWA youths have discussed the matter and they are not joking about it. If anything happens to the Igbo there, they will say but we told you; we gave you three months and you didn’t comply,” he said.

He said he had communicated his relations in the north on the need to take the threat from northern youths serious.

Earlier during the prayer session, 36 persons representing the 36 states of the federation were called to the podium, to offer fervent prayers for God to usher peace to reign in the country, and bring to shame the trouble makers in the land.

While emphasizing the efficacy of prayers in matters like the current tension in the country, the PFN said it was opposed to the quit notice given by the northern youths to the Igbo resident in the north, stressing that a “lot of souls had been wasted through needless hostilities as the blood of the innocent is crying to high heavens.”

A founding member of the body, Dr Obi Onubuogu stressed the need for dialogue as the main key to solving the nation’s current problem, and enjoined the Igbo to love themselves and remain united to be able to face challenges confronting them

