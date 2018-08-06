Biafra: BZF Labels IPOB a Betrayal, Blasts Akpabio for Dumping PDP

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A pro-biafran group, operating under the platform of “Biafra Zionists Federation”, BZF, has described the on-going peace meeting between the apex Igbo socio cultural organzation Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, as “a sabotage of no consequence”.

London trained lawyer, and self-acclaimed leader of the organization, Benjamin Onwuka, who addressed newsmen in Enugu on Monday accused the Nnamdi KANU led IPOB of taking a bribe in order to back out from its demand for a Republic of Biafra.

He maintained that nothing on earth would make his group to compromise the Biafra struggle, calling on the people to come out en-masse and watch him relaunch the defunct republic on August 22, 2018.

Recall that that the IPOB and the Ohanaeze held a meeting over the weekend, where the former gave conditions for it to soft-pedal on the agitation for Biafra.

But Onwuka fired shots at the pro-Biafra group, saying “If that is the tune that they have come up with, it is betrayal of the highest order. More than 5 million people perished between 1967 and 1970 and someone will suddenly come up and say let us abandon Biafra. Why did they take up the fight in the first place?

“As far as the Zionists are concerned, there will be no compromise on Biafra. It has been established, we are not fighting for a new country, we are fighting for the restoration of the Republic of Biafra. The ordinary man in the street, go and ask him about Biafra.

“These IPOB telling you now about restructuring, what happens to those killed in the quest for Biafra under their umbrella? You abandon them, forget them, go and take money and then you say everything is okay. It is not possible. Republic of Biafra is non-negotiable, that is what Biafrans want and that is what the Zionists will give them

“IPOB can go ahead with Ohanaeze and seek restructuring but that is their own cup of tea. We insist on Biafra. As far as I am concerned, it is non-negotiable.”

On the August 22 declaration, Onwuka said that was the only way to end killings being perpetrated by suspected Fulani herdsmen and unjust persecution of politicians from the Southern and the Middle-Belt region.

“They have imposed religious war on our people through Buhari’s government; so we are calling on our people to come out for the liberation struggle. There will be no intimidation, no harassment because of the backing of the US and Israel.

“When Jonathan was President, Buhari vowed that they will make Nigeria ungovernable; they did so through the Boko Haram, which has caused so much harm on mainly Christians, as if that was not enough, they have now come up with the conquest by the herdsmen; the herdsmen have been going around all over Biafraland massacring people and nobody has been able to challenge them.

“We the Biafra Zionists are saying that we are going to face and defeat them. The herdsmen killing is a religious war. We are determined to crush them. On August 20, the Zionists will crush them. None of the so-called leaders have been able to challenge this murderous attacks on our people, that is why everybody must come out.

“Ortom of Benue State is being intimidated because he left the APC to join the PDP; they ganged up and 8 members of the 30 lawmakers were mobilized to remove the governor. This is not done anywhere in the world, this why Ortom and the people of Benue must identify with us, this is unacceptable. Attempting to impeach the Governor will not work, it is an intimidation which will be resisted.

“We are, therefore, calling on all University students, in the middle belt and the south to come out because all our future and destiny is tied in this Biafra quest, nobody should be afraid. Market traders come out, transporters come out, Ohanaeze Ndigbo come out, avengers, IPOB, MASSOB, but don’t come with any weapon.

According to him, “Biafran politicians are being harrased and detained because they refused to align with APC, so if you don’t resist it, it will be a conquest under the guise of politics.

“Last night, we heard that Akpabio has now joined the APC. Akpabio is not bordered about all the killing of Biafrans, he is only interested in money and influence. Akpabio has left the PDP that sustained him all these years and now decamped to the APC because of selfish interest.” he stated.

Please follow and like us: