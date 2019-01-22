Biafra: IPOB Leader Kalu, A Fraudster, Crook, Says Enugu Prophet

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu based fiery prophet, Anthony Nwoko, on Monday came hard on runaway leader of Indigenous people of Biafra IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kalu, describing him as a “fraudster and crook” hiding under Biafra agitation project to swindle scores of uninformed Igbo sons and daughters across the globe.

“Nnamdi Kalu is a betrayal, he doesn’t love Igbo nation as he claims, he is a criminal in disguise. He will use you and dump you” stressing that though, Biafra is very feasible, but not through the IPOB leader.

Addressing a press conference in Enugu on the state of the Nigerian nation and Biafra agitation, Nwoko, insisted that the IPOB leader lacks all the qualities of a freedom freighter as he claimed to be, adding that “Nnamdi Kanu is a business man in politics, he wants Atiku Abubakar to come back so that he will continue his Playboy style.

According to him, it is quite unfortunate that Kalu, has allegedly been going about deceiving and extorting money from unsuspected Igbo men and women in Nigeria and elsewhere under the guise of championing the realization of Biafra Republic.

“Nnamdi Kalu, wash your hands. You are there in Israel without knowing that Biafra is greater than Israel in the spiritual realm. Biafra is controlling the world in the spiritual real. So, Nnamdi Kanu will soon come back to the South East of Nigeria, precisely Enugu state and welcome the blessings of God.

Nwoke, who is synonymous with prediction of landmark prophecies that latter came to past in Nigeria, such as ex- president Good luck Jonathan’s defeat in 2015, late Umaru Yardu’s short stay in office, among others, narrated how Kalu betrayed him severally.

“I went to Nnamdi Kanu’s house where I met with him and his father. I told them that if they refused to do the will of God, there will be calamity. I saw a big snake killed in Afara. I told Nnamdi Kanu, I told the father and the mother, and I left. On the 14th of September, the Python Dance came up and everybody saw how it went on.

“Not only that, if Nnamdi had died in Afara, they would say that Nnamdi was their saviour who was killed. They would say that we have lost a saviour for the second time in the world. But the angels removed Nnamdi Kanu for him to accomplish all his dirty works which he is still going on with

“All these is over. I want to assure my Igbo people that this time around in 2019, if you believe that God is great and that all power belong to him and that Jesus is the light of the world the Igbo Nation will see their glory and they are going to a land filled with milk and honey.

Nwoko, also reiterated his earlier declaration that neither president Muhammadu Buhari of the ruling All progressive congress APC, nor former vice president and peoples Dimoraic Party PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubarka have the solution to Nigeria’s economic and political problem.

“Enough is enough for the wicked in this nation. They saw the Glory for over 30 years, but they refused to allow the glory manifest because the light was from the East. The APC was formed just to block the glory from the East.

“That is why the western people who first saw the Glory through the celestial church of Christ, the Cherubim and Seraphim, the Sabbath Church on Lagos, they said no, it’s better we team up with the Northerners and block this golden message. Otherwise, if we leave Jonathan as the prophet has said, by 2015 he will make sure that the Igbo nation takes back the Glory of God.

“Today I’m telling Biafran believers who believe that God can do it to come out en masse to welcome the glory of the world. God never does a partial thing. It is left for you people to come out now in 2019. I prophet of the living God will deliver biafra to you people. No man born of flesh will stop the will of God. God has said it and it is final. Anybody who says he is going to challenge God let him step forward.

“For over 35 years, they refused to accept the glory of God, I have never been to my home town for the past 48 years to make sure that this light manifests for our people to see. I am not married. I left my lucrative job in America to ensure that the glory of God manifests in this nation.

“My fellow Biafran forget about the deal of Nnamdi Kanu if you want salvation to get to you hand because this road of salvation is built in the South East of Nigeria. Other nations and people of the world will come to the glory in the South East of Nigeria and see the glory that will fill this nation. The oil is not the bone of contention. E

“My brothers in Diaspora, listen to prophet Nwoko, I don’t need anything. I have made this sacrifice. I have been on this journey for the past 35 years and I will end up with the Glory of God manifesting in the South East of Nigeria. Buhari will bow, Atiku will bow. All the so called Senators will bow because power belongs to God.

“Tell Buhari and Atiku that there is oppression, injustice in Nigeria, no peace armed robbery, rape, Kidnapping, corruption all over the nation, nepotism, student protest, labour protest, hate speeches, Bomb explosion, floods, Boko Haram, Avengers, herdsmen with AK47, python Dance by the Army in Abia State and the slavery that characterized the APC and PDP administrations. APC and PDP have failed the nation.

” You cannot eat your cake and have it. Only God will solve the problem of this nation. Not Buhari, Not Atiku” he stated.

