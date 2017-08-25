Biafra: Nigerian Govt Seeks Court Order to Revoke Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following series of his conducts which contradict his bail conditions, the Federal Government (FG) has sought for court order to revoke bail granted to the unrepentant Leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

The Biafra Radio Director was arrested in October 2015 in Lagos alongside two other suspects over running an illegal Radio station to incite the public against the Government.

Kanu and other accused after the arrest were charged for alleged treasonable felony.

The revocation application which was filed before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja was made available to journalists in Abuja Friday by the Special Assistant to the Attorney-General of the Federation on Media and Publicity, Mr. Salihu Isah.

In the application, FG prayed the court to revoke the bail granted Kanu and order his immediate arrest by the Nigeria’s police.

The FG in addition filed a counter-affidavit in support of the motion and deposed to by a litigation clerk in the Office of the Director Public Prosecutions, stating that the IPOB Leader alleged acts of serial violation of his bail conditions as ordered by the court.

While restating that Kanu has violated his bail conditions, the prosecution argued giving his misconducts, the accused impair health in which the bail early in the year, was granted has been defeated.

The prosecution also contended that instead of Kanu to use the freedom granted him to attend to his alleged deteriorating health; the accused has among others inaugurated a security outfit called the Biafra Army. FG argued that this was an affront to the National security.

Kanu was also accused of threatening to prevent the conduct of the forthcoming Anambra Governorship election scheduled to hold later in the year – November 18, 2017.

It would be recalled that the IPOB head was granted conditional bail on April 25, 2017. Among the conditions was that he should not grant any press interview, as well as lead any public procession. Kanu has since been flouting the conditions.

Kanu had on July 1, 2017, approached the court challenging the conditions and subsequently sought for the modification.

Please follow and like us: