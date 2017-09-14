Biafra: Osinbajo Meets With IGP As New Police Chief Resumes in Abia

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In an effort to restore peace in the State and South Eastern Nigeria, Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has met with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr. Ibrahim Idris, while a new Police Commissioner has assumed duty in Abia State.

While confirming the meeting with VP to the state House Correspondents, IGP disclosed that it was aimed at ensuring security of every Nigerian.

In achieving this, Mr. Idris indicated that there would be deployment of policemen across the country and the political leadership would be mobilized to intervene where necessary, in particular, on how to douse tension in the South-Eastern zone.

There have been clashes between soldiers and members of IPOB in Abia State and a part of Rivers State. Two persons were injured Sunday in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, while a SARS operative was killed in Oroazi, Rivers State on Monday.

IGP however berated the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike over his allegation that the SARS officer who was killed involved in an armed robbery operation and a foiled kidnap attempt.

Mr. Idris queried “Who is the person they were attempting to kidnap?”.

He described Wike’s allegation as ”nonsense” and ”sweeping”.

While speaking on his resumption at the Command’s headquarters in Umuahia, the new Abia State CP Mr. Anthony Ogbizi, who took over from Mr. Adeleye Oyebade at brief handover ceremony, condemned the razing of Ariaria Police Station in Aba and expressed his resolve to work hard to make the State safe for all residents.

Ogbizi warned against clamour for the disintegration of the country, warning that there would never be “a Republic within a Republic”.

His predecessor thanked the IGP for the opportunity to serve in the state.

Please follow and like us: