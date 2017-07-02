Biafra: South East Governors Back Restructuring of Nigeria

Photo caption: Chairman of the South East Governors forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi

From Ignatius Okpara

ENUGU NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The South-East Governors Forum and the umbrella body of the Igbo race, Ohaneze Ndigbo, have opposed the clamour for Biafra, declaring that the “Ndigbos are in support of a united Nigeria where peace, love, fairness , justice, equity and equality of opportunity are given consideration regardless of creed, ethnicity, gender or political affiliation.

Rising from a crucial one day meeting which began Saturday evening at the Enugu government House, and which lasted till late mid night at the Nike lake Resort, Enugu, with a 7 point communiqué, the Igbo leaders, also condemned in strong terms hate speeches and conducts emanating from any segment of Nigeria.

The communiqué which was read to newsmen by Chairman of the forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, read thus” that Igbo leaders lend their full support to the restructuring of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the basis of fairness and equity.

It added: “we call on the Federal government and all Nigerian leaders to commence a process of dialogue among Nigerians on the modalities of achieving this pressing question within a reasonable time frame.

The meeting which was also attended by some selected Igbo leaders of thought, such as members of the National Assembly (NASS), religious and traditional leaders, amongst others, said Ndigbo equally “support the report of the National Conference of 2014, and urged FG to set up structures that will enable the implementation of same within a reasonable time.

The Igbo leaders resolved that “the South East Governors, members of the National Assembly from the region and the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo, should henceforth constitute the official organs that will speak on behalf of Ndigbo on political matters.

“That the South-East leaders in consultation with leaders from other parts of the country will engage the federal government on all areas of concern to Ndigbo and to Nigeria as a whole” the communique” stated.

Earlier in his welcome address, Umahi challenged his colleagues saying, “we must intermingle to share thoughts and ideas on how best to bring the powers and resources of our offices, public and private positions, collectively and severally , to bear on the escalating changes of security, development welfare of both workers and general populace, youth restiveness, the unity of our nation , unemployment, stagnant economy and our culture that s in a painful state of flux.

The South East Governor’s Forum Chairman, noted that “Ndigbo, have a pride of place in history, but the documented reported or observed conduct of Ndigbo both within Nigeria and in the diaspora is a matter we cannot ignore, if a pattern of behaviour has emerged amongst some of us that might bring our proud heritage into disrepute and ridicule, then it is something we must table for debate and resolution.

The meeting was attended by the five Governors including: Abia, Anambra Imo, Ebonyi, and Enugu state.

Please follow and like us: