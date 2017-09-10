W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Biafra: Suspected Soldiers Attack Kanu’s Home, 5 Killed, Several Injured

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Sunday, September 10th, 2017

 

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, said Sunday night that five people were feared dead and about 30 others injured when gunmen suspected to be soldiers allegedly attacked the country home of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB media and publicity secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful said the attackers wore army and police uniforms and drove into the palace of the traditional ruler of Afaraukwu, who is the father of Nnamdi and started shooting people.

He said in a statement: “We did not clash with anybody or group. The attackers wore Nigerian soldiers and Nigeria Police uniforms and came to kill our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in his compound at Afaraukwu, Umuahia and started shooting sporadically and killed five people and up to thirty other people had bullet wounds.

After attacking our people, they drove off. They came in five Hilux vans./Vanguard

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=40725

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/biafra-suspected-soldiers-attack-kanus-home-5-killed-several-injured/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

UBA Mobile App:———————————————-

FirstBank – advertisement

#MakeTheNairaStrongAgain



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts