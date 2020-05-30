Biafraexit Trends On Twitter As Igbo Remembers ‘Fallen Heroes’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As igbos mark Biafra Day today, many Nigerians have decided to use Twitter to reminisce on the happenings of the Nigerian civil war stressing that the deaths of the Biafra heroes should not go in vain.

While some are saying that another war should not happen again, some are saying that it is unfortunate that those who championed the killings and the needless murder of their fellow countrymen are still parading the earth as freemen.

Some also tweeted about Bruce Mayrock, the 20-year-old Columbian student who set himself ablaze in front of the UN office in New York and died few hours later prostrating about Nigeria’s genocide in Biafra and many blamed the British, Nigeria’s colonial master for not allowing Biafra to disintegrate from Nigeria.

Amaka Ekwo @Amaka_Ekwo tweeted: “Nigeria is bleeding Today is Sokoto, tomorrow Ogun, and next Abia #SelfDetermination for all nations in Nigeria is the only solution. Remember Nigeria killed over 3 million Biafrans for leaving Nigeria will continue to bleed until disintegration #BiafraExit #Biafra.”

Cassie Bayer @CassieBayer5 wrote: “If You Understand the Declaration Of Independence, You Will Understand How America Had To Break Free From The Tyranny Of England & Become A Free Nation. So Why Can’t Biafra Do The Same? Why Is Britain Stopping #BiafraExit From Nigeria?”

Some also alluded to the current precarious security situation in the country and stressed that it is better to divide the country so that everyone goes their separate ways and also, since British can have Brexit, why can’t Biafra have their own “Biafraexit”.