Bike Accident: Yusuf Buhari not Flown Abroad, Says Presidency

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidency has denied the rumour that the son of President Muhammadu Buhari, Yusuf who involved in a bike crash Wednesday night in Abuja, has been flown abroad for further treatment, while prayers are being offered for his speedy recovery.

President Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant SSA on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu last night confirmed in a statement that Mr.Yusuf Buhari had a bike accident Wednesday’s night around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He had since undergone surgery at a clinic in the FCT and said to be stable.

However, unconfirmed reports have it that the young Buhari has been flown abroad in the early hours of Thursday for further medical attention.

Still, the President’s senior aide on Media debunked the rumour, saying the report was not true.

