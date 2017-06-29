Billionaire Kidnapper, Evans Drags Police to Court Alleging Illegal Detention

Photo caption: Nigeria’s most dreaded billionaire Kidnapper Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike aka Evans

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Notorious suspected kidnapper kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike otherwise referred to as Evans, has filed a suit before a Lagos High Court, challenging his persistent detention without trial.

In the suit marked FHC/L/CS/1012/2017 and filed Wednesday by his Lawyer, Mr. Olukoya Ogungbeje, Evans is praying the court to order the police to either charge him to court or release him immediately.

The suspected kidnapper joined as co-respondents: the Nigeria Police Force; Lagos State Commissioner of Police; the Special Anti-Robbery Squad and the Lagos State Police Command. He said the court order being sought was in accordance with sections 35 (1) (c) (3) (4) (5) (a) (b) and 36 of the Constitution.

Alternatively, the kidnap kingpin sought for an order compelling the respondents to immediately release him unconditionally, in the absence of any offence that would warrant his arraignment in court.

Evans was arrested by IRT team led by its head, Aba Kyari on Sunday, June 10, 2017 in one of his mansions in Magodo, a Lagos suburb.

The suspected kidnapper who argued that his continued detention without trial was an infringement on his fundamental human rights, insist that the respondents should have arraigned him in court, in line with the sections 35 and 36 of the Constitution.

Ogungbeje also argued that the alleged offence committed by Evans were intertwined with the constitutional safeguards as provided under sections 35 and 36 of the Constitution.

Ogungbeje in a 27-paragraph affidavit in support of the motion which was deposed to by Evan’s father, Stephen Onwuamadike, averred that he had been subjected to media trial without any court’s order by the respondents.

The affidavit also averred that the media trial and news orchestrated by the respondents have continued to generate reactions in the mass media without the suspect being given fair hearing and tried before a court of law.

Evans also alleged that since his son’s arrest, he has been denied access to his family members, whereas, he is given unrestricted access to journalists for interviews.

No hearing date for hearing has been fixed as at the time the suit was filed.

