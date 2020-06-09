Bishop Accused of Raping Member’s Daughter

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A bishop, Elijah Orhonigbe, has been accused of raping a 19-year-old daughter of his church member in Warri.

This was disclosed by the Area Commander, Warri Area Command in Delta State, Mohammed Garba.

According to Garba, the suspect, who is identified as Bishop Elijah, is the Founder/General Overseer, Victory Revival Fasting and Prayer Ministry in Warri and he was arrested following complaints by the mother of the victim.

According to Garba, the mother took the daughter to church because the bishop had a dream that death was hovering around her household and to avert it, the daughter should come for prayers and deliverance.

Garba said: “The woman took the lady to the church for the pastor to conduct the prayers and deliverance.

“I think what really happened was that the pastor drugged the lady and raped her.

“I personally took the lady to the hospital because she was in coma for two days.

“We had been looking for the pastor for the past two weeks.

“I later used my detectives to trace and get him arrested.

“I am charging him to court now.

“The man was nabbed on Friday and he has been in cell.

“Now, I am charging him to court.”

Garba further disclosed that there is evidence to show that the clergy man raped the girl.