Blame Nnamdi Kanu Should Anything Happen to Igbos –South East Group

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the present agitation for Biafra Republic continues to heighten tension in parts of Igbo land, a socio cultural organization, the Southeast Restoration Group has asked Ndigbo to hold leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu responsible should anything happen to any Igbo man in any part of the Nigeria, especially the Northern axis.

According to the group, Kanu had been using his Biafra agitation to defraud and deceive innocent Igbos to rebel against the Nigerian government, whilst the elders kept mute until things got out of hand.

It would be recalled that a coalition of Northern Youth Groups tagged “The Kaduna Declaration” had few days ago, gave all Igbos residing in any part of Northern Nigeria three months to quit the areas, or risk being killed, and the order has been attracting sharp criticism from many quarters, including the presidency.

National Co-ordinator of the body, Charles Mbani, in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu insisted that Kanu and his collaborators were “hell bent on destroying the hard-earned resources of Igbos in Nigeria through their actions, with grave danger for the peaceful co-existence of Nigeria as the only country that we can all call our own.”

He said the order might not be unconnected with the clamour for the rebirth of Biafra by Kanu and his team.

“let us make it abundantly clear that the self-centred, selfish and criminally minded Biafra agitation that was conceived by Kanu, his political sponsors and gang of criminals who are always high on cheap substance alone is the greatest threats to the Igbos not only in the north but everywhere in the country including the south-east where Nnamdi’s IPOB and its collaborators known as MASSOB have continued to use threats and intimidation to destroy the economic life of the Igbo people.”

He, however, called on the security agencies to be at alert and not hesitate to do the needful should any individual or group of persons decide to take up arms against the other ethnic group anywhere in the country.

The group equally expressed total confidence in the country’s security architecture and reiterated that “Nigeria has a ready and professional military that is able to combat any insurrection anytime foolish men give into the devil’s antics to torment their neighbours.”

Please follow and like us: