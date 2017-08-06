W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Bloody Sunday:  Gunmen Attack Catholic Church In Anambra, Kill Over 40; Dozens Injured

Posted by African News, Latest News, News Sunday, August 6th, 2017

Photo caption: victims of the barbaric church massacre 

*Perpetrators Cannot go Unpunished –Governor Obiano

From  Ignatius  Okpara,  Awka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The entire Ozubulu community  in Ekwusigo council area of Anambra state, South- East Nigeria, has been thrown into mourning , as unknown gunmen  stormed St. Philips Catholic Church, in the area  in the early hours of Sunday during mass, killing dozens of worshippers.

An eyewitness said  the gunmen  stormed  the church during the 5:45 am mass and identified a particular man alleged to be a drug baron, and shot him.

According to the Source, after opening fire on the man,  the gunmen later went on a rampage as they started shooting  at the remaining worshipers numbering over 100.

It was gathered that no fewer than 40 worshippers  were killed in the church, while others who sustained various degrees of injuries  died on the way to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital, Nnewi.

The source, said the  officiating  priest of the mass was not wounded in the attack.

Meanwhile, the Anambra state Commissioner of Police, Mr Garba Umar, has  confirmed the barbaric act ,saying more details would be made public after  investigations.

Our Correspondent reports that tension has enveloped the community and environ.

As at the time of this report, the Anambra state government has not made any official statement on the incident

Meanwhile, Anambra state governor, Willie Obiano, has visited  the scene of the massacre.

He equally met with priests of the attacked  church and victims families, after which  he visited the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital in Nnewi where the injured were taken to.

Obiano described the act as barbaric, assuring that the perpetrators cannot go unpunished .

.

 

 

