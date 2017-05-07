Boko Haram Frees more 82 Abducted Chibok Girls

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – One thousand, one hundred and eighteen days after their abduction by terror sect Boko Haram, freedom yesterday came the way of 82 more of the Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, students.

The girls were among the 227 kidnapped from their dormitory on the night of April 14, 2014.

They were let go by their abductors after another lengthy round of negotiations with the federal government, seven months after the release of the first batch of the kidnapped girls.

Twenty-one were in that first batch set free in October last year.

The 82 girls were released at Banki at the Nigeria/Cameroun border and are currently in the custody of security agencies and 152 Battalion of the Nigerian Army in the town.

A security source confirmed the release, saying: “more Chibok girls have regained their freedom from the insurgents. I think about 82 of them.”

Some foreign news agencies put the figure of the released girls at 50.

Security sources said last night that they will be flown to Maiduguri today before being relocated by the military and security agencies for de-briefing and rehabilitation.

A source, speaking on the development said: “It is difficult to tell you how the freedom was secured because it was a covert or intelligence operation.

“All I can say is that the latest negotiation was well-protected to avoid leaks which could jeopardize the release of the girls.

“Actually when the 21 Chibok girls were released in October 2016, another batch of 56 was expected to follow but the leakage made the insurgents to change their mind.

“This time around, all the parties to the agreement strictly kept to the terms without leaks.”/The Nation

