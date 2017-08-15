Borno: Many Killed in Fresh Boko Haram Attack

BORNO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – About 27 persons were reportedly killed, while many others might have sustained injuries Tuesday evening in a yet another bloody attack by the suspected Boko Haram insurgents in Kodunga Borno State.

The attack which involved three suicide bombers, including two females and a male, report said occurred 6pm near a motor park and market.

The time of the strike was when most traders were rounding off for the day’s business and commuters rushing to make return trip to their destinations.

This makes it second deadly attack by the suspected insurgents within less than 24 hours in two different North Eastern States.

The insurgents late Monday stormed Nyibango and Muduhu enclaves of Madagali Local Council area of Adamawa State, leaving many dead and properties destroyed.

