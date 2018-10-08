BREAKING: 2019: Fayose Throws Bombshell, Threatens to Quit PDP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The outgoing Ekiti State Governor Mr. Ayodele Fayose Monday threw a bombshell when he threatened to quit the Nigeria’s opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Punch reported that Fayose hinted its correspondent Monday that he would renounce his “membership of the PDP anytime from now.”

“After consultations, I will speak clearly to Nigerians’’ Fayose reportedly said.

Fayose’s, an ardent critic of President Muhammadu Buhari threat came barely two days after the PDP Presidential primary which held from last Saturday to Sunday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

A former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, emerged the winner of PDP primary.

Please follow and like us: