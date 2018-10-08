W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: 2019: Fayose Throws Bombshell, Threatens to Quit PDP

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Monday, October 8th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The outgoing Ekiti State Governor Mr. Ayodele Fayose Monday threw a bombshell when he threatened to quit the Nigeria’s opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Punch reported that Fayose hinted its correspondent Monday that he would renounce his “membership of the PDP anytime from now.”

“After consultations, I will speak clearly to Nigerians’’ Fayose reportedly said.

Fayose’s, an ardent critic of President Muhammadu Buhari threat came barely two days after the PDP Presidential primary which held from last Saturday to Sunday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

A former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, emerged the winner of PDP primary.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=46167

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/breaking-2019-fayose-throws-bombshell-threatens-to-quit-pdp/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

News Alert

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

#MakeTheNairaStrongAgain

stories From Archives



FirstBank – advertisement

Classified Adverts