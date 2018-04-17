BREAKING: 2019: Buhari Appoints Keyamo as Campaign Spokesman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari re-election bid has been intensified as a Lagos based Lawyer and Human right activist, Mr. Festus Keyamo SAN has been appointed as the Director, Strategic Communications for ”President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organization.”

Keyamo’s letter of appointment as indicated on his Twitter handle @fKeyamo was signed by the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon Rotimi Amaechi.

The tweet reads:”With this letter below I have just been appointed the Director, Strategic Communications (Official Spokesperson) for the President’s 2019 Presidential Campaigns. I will be making a formal statement on this much later.”

The immediate past Rivers State Governor signed Keyamo’s letter as the Director General, of the Campaign Organization. He occupied the same position while still the Governor, during 2015 general elections.

It would be recalled that Keyamo was named as one of the Buhari’s nominees to as members of boards of Federal Government FG MDAs.

