BREAKING: 7 Ex-Governors, Senators, Others Make Buhari’s Ministerial List

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Seven former governors and senators are among the 43 ministerial nominees whose names were sent to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

The former governors who made the list are Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), Niyi Adebayo (Ekiti), George Akume (Benue), Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), Timipre Slyva (Bayelsa) and Babatunde Fasola (Lagos).

The senators, who will enjoy the privilege of just take a bow before members of the 9th Senate are Sen. Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara) who was in the Senate between 2007 and 2011; while Sen. Olorunnibe Mamora (Lagos) was in the Senate between 2003 and 2011.

Also, Sen. Hadi Sirika (Katsina) was in the Senate at the inception of 2015 before he became Minister of Aviation, Sen. Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo) was in the Senate between 2015 and 2019, while Sen. Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom) was in the Senate from 2015 to 2019.

In the same category are Sen. Chris Ngige (Anambra) who was in the Senate between 2011 and 2015, while Sen. George Akume was a member of the Senate between 2007 and 2015.

THE FULL LIST OF NOMINEES ARE:

Ikechukwu Ogar (Abia) Mohammed Musa Bello (Adamawa) Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom) Chris Ngige (Anambra) Sharon Ikpeazu (Anambra) Adamu Adamu (Bauchi) Maryam Katagun (Bauchi) Timipre Sylver (Bayelsa) George Akume (Benue) Mustapha Baba Shehuri (Borno) Bodi Agba (Cross River) Festus Keyamo (Delta) Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi) Clement. Ike Agba (Edo) Osagie Enanieri (Edo) Richard Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti) Geoffrey Onyeama (Enugu) Ali Pantami (Gombe) Emeka Nwajuba (Imo) Suleiman Adamu (Jigawa) Zainab Ahamed (Kaduna) Muhammad Mahmud (Kaduna) Sabo Sanono (Kano) Bashir Sani (Kano) Hadi Sirika (Katsina) Abubakar Malami (Kebbi) Rahmatu Tijjani (Kogi) Lai Mohammed (Kwara) Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara) Adeleke Mamora (Lagos) Babatunde Fashola (Lagos) Mohammed H. Abdullahi (Nasarawa) Zubair Dada (Niger) Olamilekan Adegbite (Ogun) Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo) Rauf Aregbesola (Osun) Sunday Dare (Oyo) Paulen Talen (Plateau) Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers) Muhammadu Ngiadi (Sokoto) Sale Mamman (Taraba) Abubakar Aliyu (Yobe) Sadiya Umar Faru (Zamfara)

African Examiner reports that the screening of the nominees will commence on Wednesday in alphabetical order starting with Abia state.

