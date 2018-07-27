Breaking: ‘Abducted’ Senator Dino Melaye Regains Freedom

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senator representing Kogi West, Senator Dino Melaye, has regained his freedom from his abductors.

Senator Melaye who took to his twitter handle to announce his freedom said he spent 11 hours in the “wilderness.”

His words:

“I thank God once again for escaping another dangerous attack. I also thank Nigerians for their prayers and show of Love. Spent 11 hours in the wilderness traumatized but God preserved me. God is the best and in whom ONLY I trust. They will continue to try. WE SHALL OVERCOME,”

Recall that Senator Ben Murray-Bruce had announced the alleged abduction of Senator Melaye.

However, the Police said it was not aware Senator Melaye was abducted.

“The attention of the Police was drawn to the report of the purported kidnap of Sen. Dino Melaye in some sections of the media.

However, the Force has commenced investigation into the purported kidnap of Senator Dino Melaye, and wish to implore any of his family members, relatives or friends who witnessed the kidnap or has information about the purported kidnap of the Senator to report the incident to the nearest police Station.’’ the Public Relations Officer, Ag. DCP Jimoh Moshood stated.

Please follow and like us: