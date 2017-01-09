BREAKING: After Adeboye’s Controversial Retirement, Buhari Sacks Financial Reporting Council Boss

By Niyi Adeyi, Abuja

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN), Mr. Jim Obazee.

The President has also approved Mr. Adedotun Sulaiman as the new Council Chairman as well as the immediate reconstitution of the body.

President Buhari according to a statement issued Monday by his SSA on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu has also approved the appointment of Mr. Daniel Asapokhai as new the Executive Secretary of the Council.

While Mr. Sulaiman was a former Managing Partner/Director of Arthur Anderson and later, Accenture, Mr. Asopokhai is a partner and a Financial Reporting Specialist at the PricewaterHouseCoopers, Nigeria.

The sack of the former Scribe of FRCN came barely 48 hours after the General Overseer of the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye, announced his retirement as well as his successor last Saturday.

The development (Adeboye retirement) has been linked with the contentious amendment to the FRCN.

The subject has also provoked cold war between the Minister of Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah and Obazee.

