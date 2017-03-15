BREAKING: Again Senate Refuses to Confirm Magu as EFCC Boss

The Senate on Wednesday rejected Ibrahim Magu as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s boss, making it the second time that senators are rejecting Mr Magu as the substantive chairman of the anti-graft agency.

At the Senate’s plenary on Wednesday majority of the Senators rejected the confirmation of Magu by voice vote.

Indicting DSS Report Stalls Magu’s Confirmation

Senator Dino Melaye started wielding what appeared to be the straw that broke the camel’s back, when he brought out the DSS report, brandished it and maintained that given the seriousness of the allegations raised in it, Magu was not fit to head the anti-graft body.

Quoting from the report, Melaye said DSS wrote that Mr. Magu ”has failed the integrity test and would eventually constitute a liability to the anti-corruption stand of the current government.”.

The latest report was the same with the previous, which indicted Magu on issues relating to his residence, relationship with Mohammed Umar as well as his past record as a key official of the EFCC.

Magu was rejected through a vote voice after fielding wide range of questions from Senators.

