BREAKING: Ajimobi Not Dead but Critically Battling COVID-19

Ayo Balogun, Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The former Oyo State Governor and Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Abiola Ajimobi is alive, according to his media aide, Bolaji Tunji.

The clarification follows rumors of his death going viral over the social media.

The reports said his health deteriorated and he died.

However, Ajimobi’s Special Adviser on Communication, Mr. Bolaji Tunji, urged Nigerians to disregard the death rumor saying, “he is alive.’’

African Examiner gathered that the former governor, who had been down for a while, had been battling coronavirus and is receiving treatment in Lagos.