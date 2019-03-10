BREAKING: Amosun’s Candidate Trailing as APC’s Dapo Abiodun Leads in Ogun

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In Ogun state governorship election, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Dapo Abiodun is in clear lead following results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The results as announced by INEC in Ogun State are as follows:

Ward 3 Polling Unit 2, Ita Osanyin, Iperu, Ikenne

APC – 240

APM – 71

Owode Ward 1 PU 010, Yewa South

APC – 104

APM – 83

Ward 08, Polling Unit 002, Idomowo

PDP – 55

APC – 100

APM – 13

Ijagba Ward, Onirere Unit, Sagamu

APC – 161

APM – 63

In Ward 11, Unit 18, Abeokuta North,

APC – 103

APM – 40

Abeokuta South, Ward 15, Polling Unit

APC – 59

APM- 62

ADC- 64

PDP-14

Police Station, Ward 9 Ikenne LG

APC – 275

APM – 60

PDP – 24

Abeokuta South, Ward 14, PU 2,

APC – 144

APM – 59

Ward 12, PU 002, Agbon Land, Makun, Sagamu

APC – 99

APM – 73

Ward 3, Polling Unit 007, Modern School Road, Ota

APC – 81

APM – 67

Ososa Ward 7 PU 003

APC – 171

APM – 20

PDP – 102

Ward 10, Unit 8, Ilefon

APC – 81

APM – 41

PDP – 34

Ward 11, Unit 18, Abeokuta North

APC -103

PDP -04

APM -40

Ward 15, Polling Unit 016, Abeokuta South

APC – 58

APM- 53

PDP – 03

Abeokuta South, Ward 15, Polling Unit Dimmo Store

APC – 67

APM- 52

ADC- 101

PDP-9

Ward 3, Unit 2, Ita Osanyin, Ikenne:

APC – 240

APM – 71

PDP – 5

ADC – 2

Abeokuta South, Ward 15, Polling Unit Olubara Palace

APC – 60

APM- 52

ADC- 91

PDP-15

Ward 04, Polling Unit 06, Iperu Remo, Ikenne

APC – 236

PDP – 02

APM – 032

Ijebu Ode, Ward 7, Unit 009, Oke Street

APC – 108

PDP – 73

APM – 46

Ward 3, Unit 2, Ita Osanyin, Ikenne LG

APC – 240

APM – 71

PDP – 5

ADC – 2

