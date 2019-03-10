BREAKING: Amosun’s Candidate Trailing as APC’s Dapo Abiodun Leads in Ogun

BREAKING: Amosun’s Candidate Trailing as APC’s Dapo Abiodun Leads in OgunFeatured, Latest News, News Sunday, March 10th, 2019
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In Ogun state governorship election, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Dapo Abiodun is in clear lead following results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The results as announced by INEC in Ogun State are as follows:
Ward 3 Polling Unit 2, Ita Osanyin, Iperu, Ikenne
APC – 240
APM – 71
Owode Ward 1 PU 010, Yewa South
APC – 104
APM – 83
Ward 08, Polling Unit 002, Idomowo
PDP – 55
APC – 100
APM – 13
Ijagba Ward, Onirere Unit, Sagamu
APC – 161
APM – 63
In Ward 11, Unit 18, Abeokuta North,
APC – 103
APM – 40
Abeokuta South, Ward 15, Polling Unit
APC – 59
APM- 62
ADC- 64
PDP-14
Police Station, Ward 9 Ikenne LG
APC – 275
APM – 60
PDP – 24
Abeokuta South, Ward 14, PU 2,
APC – 144
APM – 59
Ward 12, PU 002, Agbon Land, Makun, Sagamu
APC – 99
APM – 73
Ward 3, Polling Unit 007, Modern School Road, Ota
APC – 81
APM – 67
Ososa Ward 7 PU 003
APC – 171
APM – 20
PDP – 102
Ward 10, Unit 8, Ilefon
APC – 81
APM – 41
PDP – 34
Ward 11, Unit 18, Abeokuta North
APC -103
PDP -04
APM -40
Ward 15, Polling Unit 016, Abeokuta South
APC – 58
APM- 53
PDP – 03
Abeokuta South, Ward 15, Polling Unit Dimmo Store
APC – 67
APM- 52
ADC- 101
PDP-9
Ward 3, Unit 2, Ita Osanyin, Ikenne:
APC – 240
APM – 71
PDP – 5
ADC – 2
Abeokuta South, Ward 15, Polling Unit Olubara Palace
APC – 60
APM- 52
ADC- 91
PDP-15
Ward 04, Polling Unit 06, Iperu Remo, Ikenne
APC – 236
PDP – 02
APM – 032
Ijebu Ode, Ward 7, Unit 009, Oke Street
APC – 108
PDP – 73
APM – 46
Ward 3, Unit 2, Ita Osanyin, Ikenne LG
APC – 240
APM – 71
PDP – 5
ADC – 2
