BREAKING – Anambra Guber: Tony Nwoye Emerges APC Candidate

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News, Politics Sunday, August 27th, 2017

From. Ignatius  Okpara, Awka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The member representing Anambra East/ West in the federal House of Representatives, Tony Nwoye has emerged APC Gubernatorial  candidate in the party’s  primary election held on Saturday, in Awka, the Anambra state capital.

He polled a total of 2,146, votes to defeat other contestants , including Senator Andy Uba.

Chairman of the primary and Governor of Borno state, Kashim Shetima declared Nwoye winner on Sunday after counting results of the election contested by 12 Aspirants.

A  breakdown of the election results are as follows.

Paul Chukwuma  -110

Nonso Madu  — 21

George  Moghalu  –525

Barth Nwibe —414

Patrick Nwike.  –20

Tony Nwoye. –2,146

Chike Obidigbo.  –22

Donatus Okonkwo. –10

Johnbosco Onunkwo–85

Andy Uba. —-931

Adaobi Uchendu —1

Obinna Uzor. –17

Invalid votes.  —31

 

