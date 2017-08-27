BREAKING – Anambra Guber: Tony Nwoye Emerges APC Candidate

From. Ignatius Okpara, Awka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The member representing Anambra East/ West in the federal House of Representatives, Tony Nwoye has emerged APC Gubernatorial candidate in the party’s primary election held on Saturday, in Awka, the Anambra state capital.

He polled a total of 2,146, votes to defeat other contestants , including Senator Andy Uba.

Chairman of the primary and Governor of Borno state, Kashim Shetima declared Nwoye winner on Sunday after counting results of the election contested by 12 Aspirants.

A breakdown of the election results are as follows.

Paul Chukwuma -110

Nonso Madu — 21

George Moghalu –525

Barth Nwibe —414

Patrick Nwike. –20

Tony Nwoye. –2,146

Chike Obidigbo. –22

Donatus Okonkwo. –10

Johnbosco Onunkwo–85

Andy Uba. —-931

Adaobi Uchendu —1

Obinna Uzor. –17

Invalid votes. —31

