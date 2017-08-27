BREAKING – Anambra Guber: Tony Nwoye Emerges APC Candidate

BREAKING – Anambra Guber: Tony Nwoye Emerges APC CandidateFeatured, Latest News, News, Politics Sunday, August 27th, 2017
From. Ignatius Okpara, Awka
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The member representing Anambra East/ West in the federal House of Representatives, Tony Nwoye has emerged APC Gubernatorial candidate in the party’s primary election held on Saturday, in Awka, the Anambra state capital.
He polled a total of 2,146, votes to defeat other contestants , including Senator Andy Uba.
Chairman of the primary and Governor of Borno state, Kashim Shetima declared Nwoye winner on Sunday after counting results of the election contested by 12 Aspirants.
A breakdown of the election results are as follows.
Paul Chukwuma -110
Nonso Madu — 21
George Moghalu –525
Barth Nwibe —414
Patrick Nwike. –20
Tony Nwoye. –2,146
Chike Obidigbo. –22
Donatus Okonkwo. –10
Johnbosco Onunkwo–85
Andy Uba. —-931
Adaobi Uchendu —1
Obinna Uzor. –17
Invalid votes. —31
