BREAKING: Another Governor, Aides, Test Positive For COVID-19, Hands Over to Deputy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi has tested positive for the deadly COVID-19.

The development was announced Saturday, via the Governor’s Twitter handle.

Governor Umahi also disclosed that some of his closest aides have tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, the Governor disclosed that he had directed his Deputy to take over the full running of government activities.

African Examiner reports that about 3 Nigerian governors, some of their family members, aides are currently receiving treatment after contracting the virus.