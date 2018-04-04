BREAKING: Another Senator, Mustapha Bukar from Katsina Dies

Photo: Late Senator Mustapha Bukar

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senator Mustapha Bukar of Katsina North Central zone is dead.

According to his Personal Assistant, Mr. Ahmed Daura in a post on his Facebook wall, the Senator died Wednesday morning in FCT Abuja.

Bukar’s death will be the second within two weeks in the upper Legislative Chamber, as Senator Ali Wakili of the Bauchi South senatorial district died March 17, after he slumped in Gwarimpa estate in Abuja.

Wakili, 58, died shortly after receiving first medical treatment in the hospital.

Daura, the Local Government of President Muhammadu Buhari is one of the areas the Senator represented in the upper Legislative House.

