BREAKING: Anthony Joshua Beats Ruiz In World Heavyweight Boxing Rematch

By Ayo Balogun, AFRICAN EXAMINER

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Anthony Joshua has regained the world heavyweight boxing tittle that he shockingly lost six months to Andy Ruiz.

In a much-anticipated rematch staged Friday night in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, all three judges scored the fight for Joshua; 118-110, 118-110 and 119-109.

Analysis of the fight showed that Anthony Joshua used his size and feet to regain control of the heavyweight division and put both his career and status as a global boxing superstar back on track.

Recall that Andy Ruiz knocked Joshua down 4 times in his shocking victory in June 1, 2019 at Madison Square Garden, New York.

“First of all, I want to thank God. I want to say, man, the first time was so nice, I had to do it twice. A man like me don’t make no excuses, I’m used to knocking out guys.

“I said to myself I was going to correct myself. The sweet science of this sport is hitting and not getting caught. I’m hungry and I’m humble. Thank you to Andrew Ruiz and his family.” Joshua said after the fight.

