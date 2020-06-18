BREAKING: APC Inaugurates Edo Primary Election Panel, Appeal Committee

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated the Edo State Election and Appeal Panels to conduct the June 22 party primary election ahead of the September governorship election.

African Examiner reports that the seven-man primary election Panel is headed by Imo Governor, Senator Hope Uzordinma and Senator Ajibola Bashiru as Secretary.

While, the five-man Election Appeal committee has Dr. Yusuf Nawai as chairman and Dr. Kayode Ajulo as Secretary.

The acting National Chairman, Hon. Hillard Etagbo Eta directed the committees to ensure the success of the emergency of the party flag bearer for Edo State governorship election.