BREAKING: APC NEC Dissolves NWC, Appoints Yobe Governor as Caretaker Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Executive Committee of the APC has approved the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, appointing Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state as Caretaker Chairman of the party.

Governor Buni was sworn-in by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami.

The dissolution was carried out Thursday at a virtual meeting summoned by the faction led by Mr Victor Giadom and attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawn and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Others NEC members in attendance are all the State Governors elected under the platform of the APC as well as some National Assembly members.

Governor Buni is to oversee the conduct of the forthcoming APC convention.