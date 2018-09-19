BREAKING: APC Releases New Timetable for Primaries, National Convention

Photo: APC Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress, APC, National Working Committee (NWC) has released a reviewed timetable for the conduct of its primary elections.

The new timetable released on Wednesday by the National Organizing Secretary of the party, Emma Ibediro, Esq, disclosed that the Presidential primary election has now been fixed for September 25.

While the governorship primary election will now hold on September 29, the Senate primary elections will hold on October 2.”

According to the new timetable, October 3 will be for the House of Representatives primary elections, while October 4 is for state houses of assembly primary elections.

The national convention (presidential) will hold on October 6 to bring the curtain down on the party’s internal processes for selecting its candidates for the 2019 general election.

The New Timetable is as follows:

September 25 — Presidential primary election

September 29 — Governorship primary election

October 2 — Senate primary elections

October 3 — House of Representatives primary elections

October 4 — State House of Assembly primary elections

October 6 — National Convention (presidential)

