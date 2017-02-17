BREAKING: Appeal Court Declares Ali Modu Sheriff Authentic PDP Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has declared Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the authentic national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Ruling on the leadership tussle that has engulfed the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the appellate court ruled that Senator Sheriff remains the authentic chairman of the party.

Recall that both Sheriff and former Governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarffi, are both laying claim to the party chairmanship position.

On his own part, Makarfi was appointed the national chairman of the PDP National Caretaker Committee at last year following the failed Port Harcourt national convention of the party.

“One can only hope that the PDP will take this as a clean slate to rebuild a party that can stand the test of time.” counsel to Sheriff, Prince Ajibola Oloyede stated this while reacting to the judgement of the appeal court.

African examiner correspondent reports that the ruling was a split decision as two of the three judges rule in favour of Senator Sheriff while the other judge disagreed.

