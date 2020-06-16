BREAKING: Appeal Court Upholds Oshiomhole’s Suspension as APC Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A 3-man panel of the court of appeal has upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The judgement which was delivered by Mohammed Lamido on Tuesday saw the three-man panel dismissing Oshiomhole’s appeal stressing that the appeal lacked merit.

It will be recalled that the Abuja high court in March 2020 has ordered the suspension of the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole.

Justice Senchi, in his judgement, held that the party wrongfully continued to retain Oshiomhole as its national chairman while he was under suspension as a member of the party.

Consequently, he ordered Oshiomhole to stop parading himself as the national chairman of the party, and directed the party to cease acknowledging him in that regard.

The court also ordered the Inspector-General of Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to mobilise their operatives to prevent Oshiomhole from accessing his office at the party’s secretariat.

The suit was instituted by six applicants, including the Vice-Chairman of the party, North-East, Mustapha Salihu, and the Chairman of the party in Edo State, Anslem Ojezua.