BREAKING: At last, After Buhari’s Approval, Osinbajo Signs 2017 Budget

Photo caption: Nigeria’s Acting President Yemi Osinbajo flanked by (L-R)the Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara, SSAP to NASS (Senate) Senator Ita Enang and SSAP to NASS (House) Hon Kawu, Minister of Budget, Senator Udo Udoma and Chief of Staff Mallam Abba Kyari during the Signing of 2017 Budget on Monday jUNE 12, 2017

By Ayo Balogun, Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has finally signed the 2017 Appropriation Bill into law.

The ceremony followed a statement issued earlier on Monday by the Presidency announcing that the president has directed the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo to sign the budget into law, putting to rest controversies bedeviling the signing of the budget.

Osinbajo signed the budget at about 4:41pm on Monday inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja in the presence of the principal officers of the National Assembly, presidential aides and other top government officials.

