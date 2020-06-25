BREAKING: At Last, Ex-Oyo Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, Dies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi is dead. He was 70 years old.

He was said to have died of COVID-19 complications at First Cardiology Specialist Hospital, Lagos.

Oyo House of Representatives member, Akin Alabi, who also is a political associate of the former governor tweeted: “Forever in my heart.”

Ajimobi was the first Oyo governor to win a second term in office. He governed between 2011 and 2019.

Last week, he was rumoured to have died but family members disputed the reports saying he was only in intensive care unit critically ill.