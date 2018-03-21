BREAKING: Boko Haram Returns Abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria’s terrorist group, Boko Haram has returned the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls kidnapped from the Government Girls School in Yobe, Borno State, northeast Nigeria.

The insurgents group reportedly returned the girls in six vehicles, the way they were abducted from the school about a month ago and dropped them off near the town’s motor park.

African Examiner reports that there were wild jubilation in the community at the news of the safe return of the abducted girls.

Recall that President Buhari had recently promised the international community that the girls will be rescued safely soon adding that negotiation option was adopted rather than force to ensure their safety./details soon

