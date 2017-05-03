BREAKING: Buhari Again Absent from Weekly FEC Meeting

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has on Wednesday again failed to attend the weekly Federal Executive Council Meeting (FEC) making it the third time the president will skip the meeting.

The President’s continuous absent from the FEC meeting is fueling speculations about his poor state of health.

Last week, the minister of Information, Lai Mohammed said the president would henceforth work from home, heeding to his doctor’s advice to take a rest after his return from UK medical leave in Match.

Recall that eminent Nigerians have called on the president to proceed on medical leave so as to take care of his ill-health.

