BREAKING: Buhari Sacks Two High Court Judges

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has ratified the compulsory retirement of Justice Adeniyi Ademola of a Federal High Court, the Abuja division.

Similarly, Mr. President has approved the dismissal of Justice O.O Tokode of the Benin Division of the Federal High Court.

The confirmation was announced in a statement issued Friday in Abuja by the Senior Special Assistant to Mr. President, Mr. Garba Shehu.

The statement confirmed that the action of President followed the recommendations by the National Judicial Council NJC.

The full text read: “Following recommendations from the National Judicial Council (NJC), President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the compulsory retirement of Honourable Justice A. F. A Ademola of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court and the dismissal from office of Honourable Justice O.O Tokode of the Benin Division of the Federal High Court.

“The disciplinary actions on the two Justices are in pursuance of section 292 (1) (b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“Justice O.O. Tokode is also to refund all salaries and allowances earned illegally from December 2, 2015, when he was sworn-in as a Judge of the Federal High Court to date.

“The President urges judicial officers to be alive to their responsibilities and eschew corruption in the discharge of their duties.”

It would be recalled that Justice Adeniyi last year announced his retirement from the service.

