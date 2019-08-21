BREAKING: Buhari Assigns Portfolios as New Ministers Take Oath of Office

BREAKING: Buhari Assigns Portfolios as New Ministers Take Oath of OfficeFeatured, Latest News, News Wednesday, August 21st, 2019
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Mohammadu Buhari has finally assigned portfolios to new ministers after a three day presidential retreat held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
After being sworn-in, the President urged the new ministers to keep the ground running as soon as they resume their duty posts.
His words: “I am pleased to note that each of you is committed to be part of an administration that will work for all Nigerians—part of a government that will do what is right and best at all times for our people, even when it is difficult. This is therefore an opportunity for you, it is a call to serve and collectively build a safer, more prosperous, and fair nation.
“In conclusion, I am pleased to inform you that the Federal Ministries have been further expanded to ensure effective service delivery.
“The Ministers are therefore allocated portfolios as follows:
- Ikechukwu Ogar (Abia), Minister of State, Mines and Steel Dvelopment
- Mohammed Musa Bello (Adamawa), Minister of FCT
- Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom, Minister of Niger Delta
- Chris Ngige (Anambra), Minister of Labour and Employment
- Sharon Ikpeazu (Anambra), Minister of State, Environment
- Adamu Adamu (Bauchi), Minister of Education
- Maryam Katagun (Bauchi), Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment
- Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa), Minister of State, Petroleum Resources
- George Akume (Benue), Minister of Special Duties
- Mustapha Baba Shehuri (Borno), Minister of State, Agriculture
- Goddy Jedi Agba (Cross River), Minister of State, Power
- Festus Keyamo (Delta), Minister of State, Niger Delta
- Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi, Minister of Science and Technology
- Clement Ike Agba (Edo), Minister of State, Budget and National Planning
- Osagie Ehanire (Edo), Minister of Health
- Richard Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti), Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment
- Geoffrey Onyeama (Enugu), Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Ali Pantami (Gombe), Minister of Communication
- Emeka Nwajuba (Imo), Minister of State, Education
- Suleiman Adamu (Jigawa), Minister of Water Resources
- Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna), Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning
- Muhammad Mahmud (Kaduna), Minister of Environment
- Sabo Sanono (Kano), Minister of Agriculture
- Bashir Sani Magashi (Kano), Minister of Defence
- Hadi Sirika (Katsina), Minister of Aviation
- Abubakar Malami (Kebbi), Minister of Justice and Attorney General
- Rahmatu Tijjani (Kogi), Minister of State, FCT
- Lai Mohammed (Kwara), Minister of Information and Culture
- Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara), Minister of State, Transportation
- Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora (Lagos), Minister of State, Health
- Babatunde Fashola (Lagos), Minister of Works and Housing
- Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi (Nasarawa), Minister of State, Science and Technology
- Zubair Dada (Niger), Minister of State, Foreign Affairs
- Olamilekan Adegbite (Ogun), Minister of Mines and Steel
- Tayo Donald Alasoadura (Ondo), Minister of State, Labour and Employment
- Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), Minister of Interior
- Sunday Dare (Oyo), Minister of Sports and Youth Development
- Pauline Tallen (Plateau), Minister of Women Affairs
- Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Minister of Transportation
- Muhammadu Maigari (Sokoto), Minister of Police Affairs
- Sale Mamman (Taraba), Minister of State, Power
- Abubakar Aliyu (Yobe), Minister of State, Works and Housing
- Sadiya Umar Farouq (Zamfara), Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management
- President Mohammadu Buhari (Katsina), Minister of Petroleum Resources
