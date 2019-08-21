BREAKING: Buhari Assigns Portfolios as New Ministers Take Oath of Office

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Mohammadu Buhari has finally assigned portfolios to new ministers after a three day presidential retreat held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

After being sworn-in, the President urged the new ministers to keep the ground running as soon as they resume their duty posts.

His words: “I am pleased to note that each of you is committed to be part of an administration that will work for all Nigerians—part of a government that will do what is right and best at all times for our people, even when it is difficult. This is therefore an opportunity for you, it is a call to serve and collectively build a safer, more prosperous, and fair nation.

“In conclusion, I am pleased to inform you that the Federal Ministries have been further expanded to ensure effective service delivery.

“The Ministers are therefore allocated portfolios as follows:

Ikechukwu Ogar (Abia), Minister of State, Mines and Steel Dvelopment Mohammed Musa Bello (Adamawa), Minister of FCT Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom, Minister of Niger Delta Chris Ngige (Anambra), Minister of Labour and Employment Sharon Ikpeazu (Anambra), Minister of State, Environment Adamu Adamu (Bauchi), Minister of Education Maryam Katagun (Bauchi), Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa), Minister of State, Petroleum Resources George Akume (Benue), Minister of Special Duties Mustapha Baba Shehuri (Borno), Minister of State, Agriculture Goddy Jedi Agba (Cross River), Minister of State, Power Festus Keyamo (Delta), Minister of State, Niger Delta Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi, Minister of Science and Technology Clement Ike Agba (Edo), Minister of State, Budget and National Planning Osagie Ehanire (Edo), Minister of Health Richard Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti), Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Geoffrey Onyeama (Enugu), Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Pantami (Gombe), Minister of Communication Emeka Nwajuba (Imo), Minister of State, Education Suleiman Adamu (Jigawa), Minister of Water Resources Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna), Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Muhammad Mahmud (Kaduna), Minister of Environment Sabo Sanono (Kano), Minister of Agriculture Bashir Sani Magashi (Kano), Minister of Defence Hadi Sirika (Katsina), Minister of Aviation Abubakar Malami (Kebbi), Minister of Justice and Attorney General Rahmatu Tijjani (Kogi), Minister of State, FCT Lai Mohammed (Kwara), Minister of Information and Culture Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara), Minister of State, Transportation Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora (Lagos), Minister of State, Health Babatunde Fashola (Lagos), Minister of Works and Housing Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi (Nasarawa), Minister of State, Science and Technology Zubair Dada (Niger), Minister of State, Foreign Affairs Olamilekan Adegbite (Ogun), Minister of Mines and Steel Tayo Donald Alasoadura (Ondo), Minister of State, Labour and Employment Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), Minister of Interior Sunday Dare (Oyo), Minister of Sports and Youth Development Pauline Tallen (Plateau), Minister of Women Affairs Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Minister of Transportation Muhammadu Maigari (Sokoto), Minister of Police Affairs Sale Mamman (Taraba), Minister of State, Power Abubakar Aliyu (Yobe), Minister of State, Works and Housing Sadiya Umar Farouq (Zamfara), Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management President Mohammadu Buhari (Katsina), Minister of Petroleum Resources

