BREAKING: Buhari Assigns Portfolios as New Ministers Take Oath of Office

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, August 21st, 2019

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Mohammadu Buhari has finally assigned portfolios to new ministers after a three day presidential retreat held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

After being sworn-in,  the President urged the new ministers to keep the ground running as soon as they resume their duty posts.

His words: “I am pleased to note that each of you is committed to be part of an administration that will work for all Nigerians—part of a government that will do what is right and best at all times for our people, even when it is difficult. This is therefore an opportunity for you, it is a call to serve and collectively build a safer, more prosperous, and fair nation.

“In conclusion, I am pleased to inform you that the Federal Ministries have been further expanded to ensure effective service delivery.  

“The Ministers are therefore allocated portfolios as follows:

  1. Ikechukwu Ogar (Abia), Minister of State, Mines and Steel Dvelopment
  2. Mohammed Musa Bello (Adamawa), Minister of FCT
  3. Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom, Minister of Niger Delta
  4. Chris Ngige (Anambra), Minister of Labour and Employment
  5. Sharon Ikpeazu (Anambra), Minister of State, Environment
  6. Adamu Adamu (Bauchi), Minister of Education
  7. Maryam Katagun (Bauchi), Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment
  8. Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa), Minister of State, Petroleum Resources
  9. George Akume (Benue), Minister of Special Duties 
  10. Mustapha Baba Shehuri (Borno), Minister of State, Agriculture
  11. Goddy Jedi Agba (Cross River), Minister of State, Power
  12. Festus Keyamo (Delta),  Minister of State, Niger Delta
  13. Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi, Minister of Science and Technology
  14. Clement Ike Agba (Edo), Minister of State, Budget and National Planning
  15. Osagie Ehanire (Edo), Minister of Health
  16. Richard Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti), Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment
  17. Geoffrey Onyeama (Enugu), Minister of Foreign Affairs
  18. Ali Pantami (Gombe), Minister of Communication
  19. Emeka Nwajuba (Imo), Minister of State, Education
  20. Suleiman Adamu (Jigawa), Minister of Water Resources
  21. Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna), Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning
  22. Muhammad Mahmud (Kaduna), Minister of Environment
  23. Sabo Sanono (Kano), Minister of Agriculture 
  24. Bashir Sani Magashi (Kano), Minister of Defence
  25. Hadi Sirika (Katsina), Minister of Aviation
  26. Abubakar Malami (Kebbi), Minister of Justice and Attorney General
  27. Rahmatu Tijjani (Kogi), Minister of State, FCT
  28. Lai Mohammed (Kwara), Minister of Information and Culture
  29. Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara), Minister of State, Transportation
  30. Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora (Lagos), Minister of State, Health
  31. Babatunde Fashola (Lagos), Minister of Works and Housing
  32. Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi (Nasarawa), Minister of State, Science and Technology 
  33. Zubair Dada (Niger), Minister of State, Foreign Affairs
  34. Olamilekan Adegbite (Ogun), Minister of Mines and Steel
  35. Tayo Donald Alasoadura (Ondo), Minister of State, Labour and Employment
  36. Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), Minister of Interior
  37. Sunday Dare (Oyo), Minister of Sports and Youth Development
  38. Pauline Tallen (Plateau), Minister of Women Affairs
  39. Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Minister of Transportation
  40. Muhammadu Maigari (Sokoto), Minister of Police Affairs
  41. Sale Mamman (Taraba), Minister of State, Power
  42. Abubakar Aliyu (Yobe), Minister of State, Works and Housing
  43. Sadiya Umar Farouq (Zamfara), Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management
  44. President Mohammadu Buhari (Katsina),  Minister of Petroleum Resources 

