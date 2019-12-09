BREAKING: Buhari Dumps Embattled Fowler, Okays New FIRS Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Muhammad Nami, a tax consultant, as the new chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Mr Babatunde Fowler, whose tenure expired today (Monday) was unable to secure a second term in office despite moves to get the President’s nod, instead, he was asked to hand over to the most senior director in the agency.

In a statement by the president’s media aide, President Buhari also announced the composition of a new board for the tax agency.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the composition of a new board for the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, subject to Senate confirmation.

“The President nominated a renowned tax consultant, Muhammad M. Nami as the new chairman.

“The board is composed of a member representing each of the six geographical zones and statutory representatives from a select number of ministries and government agencies.

Mr Muhammad, a well-trained Tax, Accounting and Management professional with highly rated qualifications and professional practice and licenses from relevant professional bodies, has almost three decades of practical working experience in Auditing, Tax Management and Advisory and Management services to clients in the banking, manufacturing, services and public sectors as well as non- profit organizations.” the statement reads

Recall that recently, Mr Fowler had a public disagreement with the President’s chief of staff, Mr Abba Kyari on tax issues and revenue shortfall.

