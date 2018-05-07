W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Buhari Leaves for UK for 4-day Medical Trip

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Monday, May 7th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidency says President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow, Tuesday undertake a four-day trip to the United Kingdom to see his Doctor.

A statement from the presidency signed by Shehu Garba explained that “in the course of the technical stop-over for aircraft maintenance in London on his way back from Washington last week, the President had a meeting with his doctor.”

He added that the Doctor requested the President to return for a check up in which he agreed to do.

Barring any unforeseen issues, the President is expected to return on Saturday, May 12th.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=43781

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/breaking-buhari-leaves-for-uk-for-4-day-medical-trip/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

Get News Alert

UBA Mobile App:———————————————-



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts