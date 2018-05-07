BREAKING: Buhari Leaves for UK for 4-day Medical Trip

BREAKING: Buhari Leaves for UK for 4-day Medical TripFeatured, Latest News, News Monday, May 7th, 2018
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidency says President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow, Tuesday undertake a four-day trip to the United Kingdom to see his Doctor.
A statement from the presidency signed by Shehu Garba explained that “in the course of the technical stop-over for aircraft maintenance in London on his way back from Washington last week, the President had a meeting with his doctor.”
He added that the Doctor requested the President to return for a check up in which he agreed to do.
Barring any unforeseen issues, the President is expected to return on Saturday, May 12th.
