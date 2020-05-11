BREAKING: Buhari Orders Importation Of Madagascar’s COVID-19 Herbal Cure

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, has ordered the importation of the much publicized Madagascar’s coronavirus herbal cure to Nigeria.

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this during a briefing in Abuja on Monday.

His words:

“Madagascar has made allocations to various countries and sent them to Guinea Bissau. We‘re supposed to make arrangements to freight Nigeria’s allocation from Guinea Bissau; it‘ll be subjected to the standard validation process for pharmaceuticals.

“Mr President has given instructions for the airlifting of Nigeria’s allocation of the Madagascar COVID-19 Syrup; also given clear instructions that it must be subjected to the standard validation process for pharmaceuticals; there will be no exceptions for this.

AFRICAN EXAMINER reports that Madagascar said the remedy is derived from artemisia – a plant with proven anti-malarial properties – and other indigenous herbs.