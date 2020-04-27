BREAKING: Buhari Orders Lockdown to Remain in FCT, Lagos, Ogun Until May 4

…Kano To Be On Total Lockdown For 2 Weeks

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday approved a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos and Ogun States effective from May 4, to safeguard the economy from possible collapse.

The president, who made this known in a nationwide broadcast in Abuja, however, said the current lockdown would remain in place until these new ones come into effect on May 4.

Buhari also announced an overnight curfew from 8 p.m to 6 a.m, saying all movements will be prohibited during this period except for essential services.

“Based on the above and in line with the recommendations of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the various Federal Government committees that have reviewed socio-economic matters and the Nigeria Governors Forum, I have approved a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos and Ogun States effective from Monday, 4th May, 2020.

“However, this will be followed strictly with aggressive reinforcement of testing and contact tracing measures while allowing the restoration of some economic and business activities in certain sectors.

“Furthermore, new nationwide measures are to be introduced as follows:

“There will be an overnight curfew from 8 p.m to 6 a.m. This means all movements will be prohibited during this period except for essential services;

“There will be a ban on non-essential inter-state passenger travel until further notice:

“Partial and controlled interstate movement of goods and services will be allowed for the movement of goods and services from producers to consumers; and

“We will strictly ensure the mandatory use of face masks or coverings in public in addition to maintaining physical distancing and personal hygiene.

“Furthermore, the restrictions on social and religious gatherings shall remain in place. State Governments, corporate organisations and philanthropists are encouraged to support the production of cloth masks for citizens.”

According to the president, the revised guidelines will not apply to Kano State where strange disease has been reported recently.

He said: “With regards to Kano, I have directed the enforcement of a total lockdown for a period of two weeks effective immediately.

“The Federal Government shall deploy all the necessary human, material and technical resources to support the State in controlling and containing the pandemic and preventing the risk of further spread to neighbouring States.”