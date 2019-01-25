Breaking: Buhari Removes Onnoghen, Swears in Mohammed As Acting CJN

Photo: New Acting CJN, Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the embattled Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

President Buhari announced the suspension Friday at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the suspension followed the order of the CCT directing him to suspend Onnoghen, pending the completion of his trial.

The President has sworn in Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed as the acting CJN.

Mohammed from Bauchi state is the most senior Justice of the Supreme Court.

Justice Onnoghen is being tried by the Code of Conduct Tribunal over allegation of false asset declaration.

